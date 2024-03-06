Live
Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into her Goa vacation.
The diva, who enjoys 26.6 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of pictures, basking in the sun.
Pooja looks resplendent in a white and yellow striped shirt, white tank top and shorts. She is sporting a no-makeup look, and keeps her hair open. The look was rounded off with gold earrings, white sneakers, and a small sling purse.
The 'Acharya' fame is enjoying the sunshine, while sitting in a cafe.
Pooja gave a glimpse of some culinary delights of Goa, and a picture of herself enjoying near the pool side.
The last picture shows Pooja wearing a big colourful hat.
The post is captioned: "Enjoy the NOW", followed by a red heart and sun emoji. She gave the geo-tag location of Goa.
On the professional front, she has 'Deva' in the pipeline.