  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation

Pooja Hegde enjoys the now as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
x
Highlights

Actress Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into her Goa vacation.

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into her Goa vacation.

The diva, who enjoys 26.6 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of pictures, basking in the sun.

Pooja looks resplendent in a white and yellow striped shirt, white tank top and shorts. She is sporting a no-makeup look, and keeps her hair open. The look was rounded off with gold earrings, white sneakers, and a small sling purse.

The 'Acharya' fame is enjoying the sunshine, while sitting in a cafe.

Pooja gave a glimpse of some culinary delights of Goa, and a picture of herself enjoying near the pool side.

The last picture shows Pooja wearing a big colourful hat.

The post is captioned: "Enjoy the NOW", followed by a red heart and sun emoji. She gave the geo-tag location of Goa.

On the professional front, she has 'Deva' in the pipeline.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X