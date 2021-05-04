Pooja Hegde is keeping a positive frame of mind during her quarantine

Pooja Hegde had announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and had isolated herself immediately. The actress is keeping herself busy with activities to keep a positive frame of mind.

A source close to the actress shares, "Pooja is completely isolated due to Covid and that can get really stressful for a person so Pooja is doing motivational activities daily to keep a positive frame of mind. She has been doing yoga and meditation and is also reading more of positive books to stay calm and energised during this time.

" Pooja Hegde had also done a live session with a yoga coach some days back on breathing exercises and pranayama to help build lung capacity urging all her fans to share the same with their friends and family as it is very helpful during the current situation.



The actress has been keeping everyone updated on her health through her social media regularly where she first announced that she had tested positive and later told her fans there was nothing to worry as she had mild symptoms and was recuperating well.

The Pan-India actress has been having a super busy year working on her huge lineup of films across industries including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, her next with Salman Khan, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 with Thalapathy Vijay.



