Positive Response to Tamil Premiere Show of Virupaksha

The Telugu film Virupaksha, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha as leads, has been a super hit in Telugu states and overseas. The film is now all set to release tomorrow in theaters across Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

A special premiere of Virupaksha was held last night in Chennai, which received an overwhelming response from the audience. The film's content and the lead actors' performances have been praised by the viewers. Positive reviews have been pouring in since the premiere, which is expected to boost the film's opening and overall success. The positive word of mouth is likely to help the movie.

Besides Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, Soniya Singh, Abhinav Gomatam, Sai Chand, and Brahmaji have played significant roles in the movie. The film has been produced by BVSN Prasad, and Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music.