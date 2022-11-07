Prabhas And Kriti Sanon's Adipurush Gets A New Release Date…

It is all known that Pan-Indian star Prabhas is busy with a handful of movies. Although his last two movies Saaho and Radhe Shyam bombed at the box office, all his fans pinned hopes on his latest movie Adipurush as he is essaying the role of Lord Rama in this mythological tale. Being Om Raut's directorial, it has Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as ten-headed Ravan. The teaser of this movie was released a few days ago and it received mixed reviews due to the graphics. So, the makers decided to re-work them and also present the movie in 3D. Thus, the release date is pushed from January, 2023 to the summer.



Director Om Raut dropped an official announcement regarding the postponement of the release date on his Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the note, he also wrote, "जय श्री राम… #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023. @actorprabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @shivchanana @manojmuntashir @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @retrophiles1 @uvcreationsofficial @officialadipurush @uppalapatipramod #Vamsi".

The post reads, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotions to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going. - Om Raut."

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with showcasing Lord Rama underwater and doling out the dialogue, "Now even if the earth breaks open or the sky falls upon us nothing could stop the hands of justice from strangling evil". Then comes the deadly Raavan Saif Ali Khan who is seen praying to Lord Shiva, riding on a big bat and scaring someone by bringing out his 10 heads. Here comes Lord Ram along with his Vanar Sena and moves to Lanka walking on the Ram Setu and promises to crush the thrash for justice. Om Raut showed off his magic by showcasing animated 'Vanar Sena' and stole the attention. Ram's beautiful scene with Sita aka Kriti Sanon who is seen on a swing also makes us go aww… This timeless epic never ends without Hanuman and he is also seen entering Lanka to find out Sita Mata. In the end, Lord Rama's war with Lankesh and a glimpse of Sunny Singh aka Lakshman also made the teaser worth watching!

Adipurush is made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles! Even Sonal Chauhan is also roped in to play a prominent character in the movie.

Adipurush movie was earlier planned to be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival but now it will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!