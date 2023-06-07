Prabhas at Adipurush Event: Our Team's Tireless Efforts for the Best

Prabhas, the star of the upcoming film Adipurush, announced that the movie is just 10 days away from its release during a grand pre-release event held in Tirupati. He praised director Om Raut for the idea of showcasing the trailer to the fans first and expressed gratitude to the hardworking team that tirelessly worked to deliver the best. Prabhas mentioned that even Om Raut and others involved in the film barely slept, dedicating themselves to providing an exceptional theatrical experience.

Prabhas shared that Megastar Chiranjeevi had wished him good luck upon learning that he was portraying the role of Lord Rama. When fans inquired about his marriage plans, Prabhas disclosed that he intends to tie the knot in Tirupati itself. He also acknowledged the emotional investment and hard work put in by producer Bhushan for Adipurush.

The actor praised Kriti Sanon for her excellent performance in the film, and he described co-star Devdatte Nage as a portrayal of a real Hanuman during their scenes together. Prabhas expressed his intention to speak less and focus on doing more films in the future.

Prabhas credited the unwavering support of his fans for keeping the team motivated. He revealed that the decision to hold the pre-release event in the Telugu states was influenced by the overwhelming response received during the trailer launch in Hyderabad. Additionally, he mentioned that Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist role in the film, while Sunny Singh portrayed the character of Laxman in this mythological drama.