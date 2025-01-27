Prabhas’ first look in ‘Kannappa’ to be unveiled on Feb 3, deets inside

Tollywood's much-anticipated high-budget film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is gearing up for a grand global release on April 25, 2025. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film has already piqued significant interest among fans with its promising ensemble cast and intriguing storyline.

On Monday, the makers of Kannappa shared an exciting announcement: the first look of Prabhas, one of the film's major attractions, will be revealed on February 3, 2025. The semi-look teaser of Prabhas has already stirred a buzz online, with fans eagerly awaiting to see what the star will bring to his role in the film.

In addition to Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu, Kannappa also boasts an impressive cast featuring legends like Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, and PreityMukhundhan in pivotal roles. With such a star-studded lineup, expectations for the film are sky-high.

The movie’s music, which plays a crucial role in setting the tone for the film, is being composed by the talented Stephen Devassy and the legendary Manisharma. This collaboration between 24 Frames Factory and Ava Entertainment is expected to deliver a cinematic experience that blends grandeur, emotion, and action.

Fans are now counting down the days to February 3rd for the highly awaited first look of Prabhas, which is bound to fuel even more excitement for Kannappa's release later this year.