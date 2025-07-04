Live
Prabhas Helps Fish Venkat by Paying Hospital Bills After Kidney Illness
Tollywood actor Prabhas comes forward to help comedian Fish Venkat, who is in the hospital due to kidney problems. He promised to pay ₹50 lakh for the treatment.
Tollywood stars help each other like a family. When someone has a problem, others come forward to support.
Recently, Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej offered his help to actress Pavala Shyamala by giving her money. Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and start hero Pawan Kalyan also helped actress Pakeezah with ₹2 lakh. Now, actor Prabhas has helped Fish Venkat, who is sick and in the hospital.
Known for this funny roles in various movies, Fish is suffering from some health issues due to kidney problems. He is now in the hospital and is being treated on a ventilator.
His daughter, Sravanthi, made a video asking for help. She told everyone that they need money for her father’s treatment. After seeing the video, many people came forward to support.
Prabhas’s team then called Sravanthi and told her that Prabhas will pay for all the hospital bills, which may cost up to ₹50 lakh. They also said they will help find a kidney donor for her father. Sravanthi cannot donate her kidney because her blood type does not match.
This news has become very popular online, and many fans are saying good things about Prabhas. People are calling him a true hero in real life, not just in movies.