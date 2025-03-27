Prabhas’ Wedding Finalized? Reports Hint at Businessman’s Daughter

Speculation surrounding the personal life of Tollywood actor Prabhas has once again gained momentum. Reports suggest that the star’s wedding has been arranged with the daughter of a prominent Hyderabad businessman, according to News18 Telugu.

Prabhas, known globally for his performances, especially in the Baahubali series, has consistently kept his personal life away from the limelight. Despite his reserved nature, discussions about his marriage have remained a constant topic of interest among fans and industry circles.

At 45, Prabhas continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry. Over the years, speculation about his relationship with actress Anushka Shetty has circulated widely, though both have denied any romantic involvement. Despite repeated clarifications, rumors about their potential wedding have persisted.

A fresh wave of reports indicates that Prabhas’ wedding plans are underway. Contrary to previous speculation linking him to Anushka Shetty, the latest buzz suggests that his marriage has been finalized with a Hyderabad-based business tycoon’s daughter. Sources claim that Krishnam Raju’s wife, Shyamala Devi, is actively involved in overseeing the arrangements.

Over the years, rumors regarding Prabhas’ wedding have surfaced multiple times, but this time, reports suggest that the event may actually be happening. Industry insiders believe that given his age and family background, marriage could be on the cards soon. However, an official confirmation from the actor or his family remains pending.

Amidst wedding speculations, Prabhas remains occupied with his film projects. Following the completion of Kalki, he is working on The Raja Saab and Fauji. His next major venture, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is slated for an official Ugadi launch. With script and music development in progress, production is expected to commence shortly.