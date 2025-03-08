Pratibha Ranta advocates for women empowerment in cinema through authentic storytelling

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actress Pratibha Ranta, who gained widespread recognition for her role in ‘Laapataa Ladies’, shared her thoughts on women empowerment in cinema and the importance of authentic storytelling.

Speaking about the significance of Women's Day, Pratibha emphasized that the day is not just about promoting gender equality but also about celebrating personal growth and happiness. She said, “I strongly feel that apart from celebrating equality between men and women, Women's Day is about celebrating yourself, your growth, and your happiness. It's about acknowledging what you bring to the table for yourself and those around you.”

Addressing the ongoing gender discrimination in society, Pratibha expressed that regardless of social strata, women continue to face discrimination. However, she noted that women have now found their voice and are not afraid to speak up in both personal and professional spaces. She remarked, “Only women can help themselves by standing up for themselves. It’s empowering to witness that women today are becoming fearless.”

Discussing gender bias in cinema, Pratibha pointed out how objectification of women in films has persisted for years, but a shift is now being seen. She said, “The transition from objectification to equality in cinema is a significant transformation. Filmmakers and audiences both play a huge role in driving this change. However, there’s still a long way to go.”

She also highlighted the importance of realistic storytelling in cinema to empower women. “Gone are the days when audiences consumed anything presented to them. After the pandemic, content consumption has become conscious and meaningful. If we prioritize authentic storytelling and eliminate the larger-than-life narrative, we can drive significant progress in women empowerment through cinema.”

On the work front, Pratibha Ranta continues to gain attention for her powerful performances and hopes to be part of cinema that celebrates women’s strength and individuality.