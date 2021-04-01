Karthi is one of the few Tamil heroes who enjoy a massive craze at the box-office in Telugu states. After Khaidi, his market grew but with the failure of Donga, it became dull again. Now, Karthi pinned all his hopes on the film Sulthan that is gearing up for a grand release on 2nd April. The film made a pre-release business of 6 Cr, say the reports.



Khaidi collected almost 7 Cr at the box-office in Telugu. Now, Sultan is sold for 6 crores. The following is the short breakdown of the film's pre-release deals in the Telugu states.

Nizam: 2 Cr

Ceded: 1 Cr

Andhra: 3 Cr

Total Telugu states: 6 Cr

If the film collects 6.5 Cr in the Telugu states, it is declared as a big hit at the box-office. We have to see how the film will fare at the box-office.