Preity Zinta Catches 'RRR Fever' at Priyanka Chopra's Pre-Oscars Party With Jr NTR

The 95th Academy Awards is just two days away, set to honour ground-breaking films and visionary artists from around the world. This year's Oscars is particularly special as all eyes are on RRR Naatu Naatu, which has been nominated for an award. In addition to this, two documentaries, "All That Breathes" and "The Elephant Whisperers," have also made it to the final nominations.

Similar to last year, Priyanka Chopra organized a special party for all the Oscars nominees from South Asian countries, and Jr NTR was seen at the event. On Saturday, Preity Zinta and Mindy Kaling shared some happy selfies with NTR Jr, Jacqueline Fernandez, Guneet Monga, and other South Asian artists who are preparing for the big day. Preity looked stunning in a pretty red dress, while Mindy opted for a traditional saree.



