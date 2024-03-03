Live
‘Premalu’ trailer: Hilarious
The critically acclaimed and commercially successful Malayalam movie "Premalu" is gearing up to enchant Telugu audiences with its dubbed version. Having conquered the hearts of Malayalam viewers, the light-hearted romantic comedy is all set for a Telugu release on March 8th. The Telugu trailer, unveiled at a grand launch event at VNR VJIET, Hyderabad, promises a delightful cinematic experience for the audience.
Directed by Naslen and produced by Bhavana Studios, backed by FahadhFaasil, DileeshPothan, and SyamPushkaran, "Premalu" has already crossed the Rs 40 Crores mark in its Malayalam version, marking it as one of the most successful movies of 2024. The film's simple yet captivating storyline and stellar performances by the cast have earned it praise from both audiences and critics alike.
SS Karthikeya, son of SS Rajamouli, has ventured into the distribution business to bring "Premalu" to the Telugu audience. The trailer launch event witnessed the unveiling of the entertaining trailer that captures the essence of the movie's comedic journey.
The Telugu trailer kicks off with Naslen's character tailing Mamitha's character on a train to Hyderabad, proposing to her while she is asleep. The narrative unfolds the humorous love story as Naslen attempts to win Mamitha's heart, who works at an IT firm. However, their budding romance encounters a hurdle when Naslen discovers that she is already in a relationship with someone deemed better than him. Notably, the trailer features a reference to RRR with the line "ThokkukuntuPovaale" and a nod to the famous Kumari Aunty, adding to the entertainment value.
"Pemalu" stars Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, AkhilaBhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, SangeethPrathap, and Shameer Khan in key roles. The screenplay is penned by Girish AD and Kiran Josey, with Vishnu Vijay composing the songs. Ajmal Sabu handles the cinematography, and Akash Joseph Varghese takes charge of the editing. Aditya Hasan, known for the blockbuster #90's web series, has written the Telugu dialogues.
As the Telugu states gear up for MahanShivaratri on March 8th, "Premalu" is set to captivate Telugu hearts with its heartwarming storyline, humor, and stellar performances. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, anticipating a super fun cinematic experience in theatres.