‘Premante’ begins musical journey with soulful first single ‘Dhochaave Nanne’

Talented actor Priyadarshi, known for his natural performances and emotional depth, is stepping into a new space with his upcoming romantic comedy Premante. Directed by debutant Navaneeth Sriram, the film is being produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Spirit Media. The project is backed by noted producers Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang, with Rana Daggubati also part of the production team.

Kickstarting the film’s musical promotions, the team released the first single ‘Dhochaave Nanne’, launched by Natural Star Nani. The song, composed by Leon James, is a soothing and emotionally rich melody that gently captures the essence of heartfelt love. With a warm and soulful arrangement, the tune strikes a delicate balance between simplicity and depth.

Singer Abby V brings genuine emotion to the track through his expressive vocals, beautifully portraying the protagonist’s emotional honesty and unspoken affection. The lyrics, written by Sreemani, explore the tenderness and vulnerability of mature love, expressing it in poetic yet relatable lines.

‘Dhochaave Nanne’ is already receiving a positive response from listeners and is expected to grow in popularity in the days to come. With its timeless vibe, emotional warmth and replay-worthy quality, the song sets an appealing tone for Premante and builds anticipation for its music album and story.