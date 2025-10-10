Live
- For education: IIIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint launch a cutting-edge Certificate Programme to prepare professionals for the GenAI revolution
- Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh met Prashant Kishor in Patna, says not seeking an election ticket
- Relations with Afghanistan moving on right path: Former diplomats
- Rohit Sharma hits the nets in Mumbai ahead of Australia ODI tour
- India hosts ITU’s ‘AI for Good Summit’ at IMC 2025
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over houses keys to 160 families in Gorakhpur
- Punjab CM condemns shoe hurling incident at CJI Gavai
- India records 688 deals worth $39.9 billion in July-September
- Open National Tennis Championship gears up for U-16 and U-14 finals
- Haryana: PM Modi to visit Sonipat on October 17
‘Premante’ begins musical journey with soulful first single ‘Dhochaave Nanne’
Talented actor Priyadarshi, known for his natural performances and emotional depth, is stepping into a new space with his upcoming romantic comedy...
Talented actor Priyadarshi, known for his natural performances and emotional depth, is stepping into a new space with his upcoming romantic comedy Premante. Directed by debutant Navaneeth Sriram, the film is being produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Spirit Media. The project is backed by noted producers Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang, with Rana Daggubati also part of the production team.
Kickstarting the film’s musical promotions, the team released the first single ‘Dhochaave Nanne’, launched by Natural Star Nani. The song, composed by Leon James, is a soothing and emotionally rich melody that gently captures the essence of heartfelt love. With a warm and soulful arrangement, the tune strikes a delicate balance between simplicity and depth.
Singer Abby V brings genuine emotion to the track through his expressive vocals, beautifully portraying the protagonist’s emotional honesty and unspoken affection. The lyrics, written by Sreemani, explore the tenderness and vulnerability of mature love, expressing it in poetic yet relatable lines.
‘Dhochaave Nanne’ is already receiving a positive response from listeners and is expected to grow in popularity in the days to come. With its timeless vibe, emotional warmth and replay-worthy quality, the song sets an appealing tone for Premante and builds anticipation for its music album and story.