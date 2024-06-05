‘Preminchoddu’ set to redefine love stories with unique approach

Anticipation mounts as "Preminchoddu," a low-budget Telugu film, gears up for its release on June 7, 2024. The recently unveiled trailer showcases a gripping narrative about the perils of romance intertwined with criminal influences.

Shirin Sriram, the film's writer, director, editor, and producer, leads a fresh cast including Anurup, Deva Malishetty, Sarika, Manasa, and Yashwanth Pendyala. Despite its novice team, the trailer's unexpected twist has garnered attention.

Inspired by real events in Telangana, "Preminchoddu" aims to spark conversations about contemporary social issues. With Chaitanya Sravanthi handling music composition and Kamran overseeing the background score, the film promises a unique cinematic experience.







