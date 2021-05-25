Prithviraj Sukumaran shows support to people of Lakshadweep

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has extended support to the people of Lakshadweep. Calling out the reforms and restrictions imposed by the new administrator Praful Patel, he also reminisced about shooting in islands.

"Lakshadweep. My first memories of this gorgeous little group of islands are from a school excursion when I was in my 6th grade. I remember being in awe of the turquoise waters and the crystal clear lagoons," he wrote.

He added: "Years later, I was part of the crew that brought film making back to the islands with Sachy's ANARKALI. I spent a good 2 months in Kavarati and made memories and friends for a lifetime. Two years back I went back again to film what was probably the most challenging sequence of my directorial debut LUCIFER.

None of these would have been possible if not for the wonderful, warm hearted people of Lakhsadweep." Prithviraj shared that he has been getting desperate messages from people in these islands, requesting and sometimes even pleading with him to do what he can to bring public attention to what is going on there.

"I'm not going to go on and write an essay about the islands and why the new administrator's 'reforms' seem completely bizarre. All such material should by now be easily available online for those of you interested in reading about it," he wrote.