Priya Bapat says OTT has given her challenging parts to play
Mumbai: Actress Priya Bapat, who leads the investigation in the recently released psychological-horror streaming series ‘Andhera’, has said that working on OTT has been a very rewarding experience for her.
The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the show, and shared that while she has been working in the Hindi and Marathi cinema for over 20 years, it’s the OTT, which has given her the opportunity to try meatier parts.
She told IANS, “I feel that I think I have got more meaty parts and more challenging roles in the space of OTT now even from the time I started be it ‘City of Dreams’ or ‘Andhera’, every show that I have done so far has given me a lot more. Everything I did and learnt in my Marathi industry and from the cinema that I did, I think more than the box-office, OTT really has been challenging, experimenting and it's a great space to be”.
The actress also called the experience of working in OTT, a liberating experience as makers on OTT trust her with parts which are well-fleshed out.
She further mentioned, “It is liberating, and also for an actor like me it's a great time because people are trusting you with different parts, more women characters are being written in a good way in a good space”.
‘Andhera’, which is set in Mumbai, follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and Jay, a medical student, who become entangled in a missing-person case that unearths a sinister presence beneath the city. The series explores the fictional space of “What if darkness comes to life?”. It also stars Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat and Prajakta Koli.
Produced by Excel Entertainment, and directed by Raaghav Dar, the series is available to stream on Prime Video.