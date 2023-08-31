Live
- Get ready to kickstart the festive season with Super Value Days from 1st till 7th September 2023 on Amazon Fresh
- Inorbit Malls and Nirmaan Organization Unite for Project Dhanush Shakti: Fostering Archer Taniparthi Chikitha's Journey to Excellence
- ‘Jawan’ trailer: SRK’s one man show in dual role
- Grammy-nominated global artist camilo teams up with bollywood star diljit dosanjh on new song “palpita”
- ‘Erra Chira’ motion poster looks scary
- Special Parliament session in September. Prez may address the joint session. Early joint polls possible
- Sithara Entertainments announced their next titled ‘MAD’
- Raghava Lawrence requests to stop giving donations to his trust
- Film financier, ex-Navy employee among three held in Hyd; drugs seized
- New Delhi LG, CM Arvind Kejriwal to flag off 400 electric buses on Sept 5
Just In
Priyanka Mohan wraps-up her portion for ‘Captain Miller’
Highlights
Versatile actor Dhanush’s next theatrical release is “Captain Miller” directed by Arun Matheswaran. The makers recently released the film’s teaser, which received a terrific response.
Now, the latest update is that the ravishing beauty Priyanka Mohan, who will be seen as the female lead in this flick has wrapped up her portions for the film. A funny still has been released online to notify the same.
Kannada star hero Shiv Rajkumar will be seen in a vital cameo in this period action drama. Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Edward Sonnenblick are playing vital roles. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes. The movie is slated to release on 15th December.
