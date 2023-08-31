Priyanka Mohan wraps-up her portion for ‘Captain Miller’

Versatile actor Dhanush’s next theatrical release is “Captain Miller” directed by Arun Matheswaran. The makers recently released the film’s teaser, which received a terrific response.

Now, the latest update is that the ravishing beauty Priyanka Mohan, who will be seen as the female lead in this flick has wrapped up her portions for the film. A funny still has been released online to notify the same.

Kannada star hero Shiv Rajkumar will be seen in a vital cameo in this period action drama. Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Edward Sonnenblick are playing vital roles. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes. The movie is slated to release on 15th December.