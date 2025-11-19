Producer Sai Krishna share insights about ‘Raju Weds Rambai’

Akhil Raj and Tejaswini are coming together for the much-anticipated film “Raju Weds Rambai,” presented by Dr. Nageshwar Rao Pujari and produced by Venu Udugula and Rahul Mopidevi under Dolamukhi Subaltern Films and Monsoons Tales. Backed by ETV Win Originals Production, the film is directed by Saailu Kampati. The movie will hit theatres on November 21, with a grand release handled by Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments and Bunny Vas Works.

Producer Sai Krishna shared insights about the project, stating that ETV Win aims to break the perception that OTT content is mostly adult-oriented. He emphasized their focus on creating family-friendly stories, similar to the legacy of Ushakiran Movies, citing past successes like 90’s – A Middle Class Biopic, Air, Anaganaga, and Little Hearts.

The film is based on a real incident from a village between Warangal and Khammam. After a demo shoot, the team felt confident about director Saailu’s vision. Though rooted in a tragic event, the narrative is crafted to avoid excessive heaviness while retaining emotional depth. The makers opted to keep the original climax, finding it more fitting than the alternate version.

Sai Krishna praised Saailu’s sincerity and the authenticity of the filmmaking, as well as the performances of Akhil, Tejaswini, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. With newcomers forming most of the cast and crew, the production team ensured creative freedom throughout filming.

Looking ahead, ETV Win plans to release Kanaka Mahalakshmi 2 in December and a new film starring Thiruveer, aiming to bring at least one fresh movie to audiences every month.