Protests on ‘Adipurush’ at Capital mall in Maharashtra’s Palghar; demands to ban the film

A group of people on Monday disrupted a show of the recently-released film 'Adipurush' in a mall in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district claiming it had hurt the sentiments of Hindus by taking objectionable creative liberties with the epic Ramayana and its characters. The protesters claimed they belong to a group called 'Rashtra Pratham', a Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV), police official said, adding personnel was deployed at the Capital Mall site but no case had been registered as yet. The protesters shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and asked people to boycott the film, he said. Incidentally, a couple of days ago, the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti had issued a statement seeking action against "objectionable imaginative scenes" in the Om Raut-directed film. A film on Lord Ram, who is revered by millions, must be made after reading and understanding the scriptures rather than through imagination in the name of creative freedom, the HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde had said.



On Monday, T-Series, the producer of the film, informed through a tweet that the film had grossed Rs 340 crore at the box office on the opening weekend. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on June 16, was heavily criticized over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.