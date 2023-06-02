Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
- Farmers’ support schemes mark a dawn of a golden era in Telangana
'PS-2' now free to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Legendary director Maniratnam turned another year older today.
Legendary director Maniratnam turned another year older today. His recent outing "Ponniyin Selvan-2" became a super hit at the box office. Recently, the movie was available on Amazon Prime Video for rent.
The latest info is that the movie is now available and accessible to everyone who has an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The film cannot be rented anymore on the platform. The movie is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and there is no word about the film’s Hindi version.
Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayaram and others played significant roles in this biggie, produced by Lyca Productions in association with Madras Talkies. AR Rahman took care of the film’s music.