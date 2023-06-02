'PS-2' now free to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Legendary director Maniratnam turned another year older today. His recent outing "Ponniyin Selvan-2" became a super hit at the box office. Recently, the movie was available on Amazon Prime Video for rent.

The latest info is that the movie is now available and accessible to everyone who has an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The film cannot be rented anymore on the platform. The movie is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and there is no word about the film’s Hindi version.

Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayaram and others played significant roles in this biggie, produced by Lyca Productions in association with Madras Talkies. AR Rahman took care of the film’s music.