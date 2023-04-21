PS 2's Telugu Pre-Release Event Scheduled for This Date

The highly anticipated sequel to the PAN-Indian film "Ponniyin Selvan" is set to release on April 28th, following the huge success of the first part in Tamil Nadu. The film is directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam and is expected to surpass the records set by its predecessor in the Tamil film industry.

The latest update is that the Telugu pre-release event of the film will take place on April 23rd at the Novotel Convention Centre in Hyderabad, starting at 5:30 PM. The entire team, including Jayam Ravi in the titular role, as well as Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai in other pivotal roles, is expected to attend the event.

The film is produced by Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions and features music by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. "Ponniyin Selvan" is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy.