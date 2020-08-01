Puneeth Rajkumar's Punch Dialogue In Yuvarathnaa Motion Poster

After the success of Rajakumara, Kannada actor and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and director Santosh Kumar Anandram came up with the announcement of their new project much to the excitement of Appu's fans.



The team had already hinted about a special gift for Varamahalakshmi festival. As per the announcement, the producer released a stylish poster of their upcoming movie "Yuvarathnaa" on July 31. The poster is coupled with a punch dialogue which has given a fillip to his appearance in the movie and given fans a high.

Appu is seen posing stylishly and a tag that appears states "we never travel in others routes! We have our own way and own ride..... We don't bother even if a Ferrari passes beside us". This tahline has been loved by his fans.

Santosh, who is an expert in writing punch dialogues had written similar ones in his previous movies too. For instance, sample this: "For some people there is no need for introduction. Information is enough" is one such dialogue which had appeared in social media with a photo of Puneeth. Prima facie, it looks like the movie will become a mass commercial venture.

The movie produced by Vijay Kiragandur has created a lot of buzz and raised expectations among the audience. The shooting of a few songs are still pending due to Coronavirus. As per the buzz, the story of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvaratna deals with the problems in education system.

Multilingual actor Sayesha will be seen as the leading lady in this project. Others who are in the star cast are Dolly Dhananjay, Prakash Rai , Sonu Gowda, Diganth, Radhika sharath Kumar and others. Telugu music director S.Thaman will be scoring the music for the movie.

Puneeth Rajkumar will also be seen on the small screen in the show Kannadadha Kotyaadipathi, the Kannada version of the popular game show Kaun Banega Cororepati.