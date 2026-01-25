‘Purushaha’ theme song evokes sympathy for men

Stories centred on marital relationships and the everyday dynamics between husband and wife continue to resonate strongly with audiences, remaining relevant across generations. Tapping into this timeless appeal with a contemporary outlook, the upcoming film Purushaha presents marriage through multiple perspectives, blending humour with emotional insight.

Presented by Battula Saraswathi, Purushaha is produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner and directed by Veeru Vulavala. The film marks the acting debut of Pavan Kalyan Battula as a lead hero. From its initial posters to the first-look reveals, the project has steadily built curiosity, with the recently released teaser drawing laughter for its relatable humour.

Adding further momentum, the makers have unveiled the film’s theme number, “Jaali Padedhevvadu… Magadi Meeda Jaali Padedhevvadu,” which reflects the emotional core of the narrative. The song approaches marital dynamics with sharp wit and subtle irony, spotlighting the often-unspoken emotional struggles of men within relationships. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani’s soulful vocals elevate the track, lending warmth and empathy while maintaining its satirical edge.

Composer Shravan Bharadwaj supports the song with a simple yet impactful tune, allowing the lyrics and vocals to shine. Penned by Anantha Sriram, the lyrics stand out for their clever observations and layered meanings, humorously dissecting expectations, frustrations, and negotiations that define married life.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Satish Muthyala, editor Koti, and art director Ravibabu Dondapati. Post-production is currently underway, with an official release date expected to be announced soon.

Purushaha features an ensemble cast including Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Vaishnavi Kokkuru, Vennela Kishore, Rajeev Kanakala, VTV Ganesh, and others in prominent roles.