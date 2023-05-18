Pushpa 2: A Key Schedule Gets Wrapped Up Having The Main Villain Fahadh Faasil Aka Banwar Singh Shekawat

Mollywood's ace actor Fahadh Faasil locked horns with our dear stylish star Allu Arjun in the Pushpa movie. Part one ends with a high note, taking the enmity between these two actors to the next level. As of now, the shooting of the second part 'Pushpa: The Rule' is going on at a brisk pace. Off late, the makers dropped a big announcement stating that the key schedule of this movie has been wrapped up and it has Fahadh aka Bhanwar Singh Shekawat's part too.

Along with sharing a BTS pic, they also wrote, “A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil. This time he will return with vengeance”.

The pic showcased director Sukumar and baddie Fahadh checking the scene…

The first part of this movie showcased how Pushpa Raj grew his career from daily labour to smuggler. He finally marries Srivalli and ends the movie with police inspector Shekawat's fight. In the earlier released promo people are seen protesting against Shekawat and blaming him for Pushpa Raj's escape. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind Pushpa's new avatar!

Pushpa movie is made in two parts and the second one is titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'. It has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.