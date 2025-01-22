"Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"

"Pushpa 2," the massive 2024 release featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has taken the box office by storm but is now gradually losing its grip as new films hit the theaters.

After more than a month in theaters, the movie has grossed Rs. 1229.40 crore in India. On Tuesday, it earned Rs. 0.55 crore, down from Monday’s Rs. 0.65 crore, marking a decrease in its box office performance.

Released in December 2024, "Pushpa 2" is beginning to show signs of decline in its collections. On Tuesday, other films such as Kangana Ranaut’s "Emergency" earned Rs. 1.07 crore and Ram Charan’s "Game Changer" made Rs. 0.75 crore. Despite this, the film has had a strong run overall.

Weekly Net Collection:

- Week 1: Rs. 725.8 Cr

- Week 2: Rs. 264.8 Cr

- Week 3: Rs. 129.5 Cr

- Week 4: Rs. 69.65 Cr

- Week 5: Rs. 25.25 Cr

- Week 6: Rs. 9.7 Cr

- 7th Friday: Rs. 0.95 Cr

- 7th Saturday: Rs. 1.1 Cr

- 7th Sunday: Rs. 1.5 Cr

- 7th Monday: Rs. 0.65 Cr

- 7th Tuesday: Rs. 0.55 Cr (estimated)

Total: Rs. 1229.40 Cr

Although the film's box office numbers are tapering off, the audience remains engaged. Reviews have praised the film, with ETimes rating it 3.5 stars. Director Sukumar’s "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has been praised for its compelling mix of action, emotion, and social commentary, despite its lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes.