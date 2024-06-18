‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gets new release date, all set for December release

Fans of Allu Arjun, who were disappointed by the unexpected delay of his highly-anticipated pan-India action drama, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," have reason to celebrate. The film's makers have announced a new release date, unveiling a striking poster featuring Allu Arjun wielding a sword with his signature swag.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is now set to hit theaters worldwide on December 6, 2024. So far, no major films from Bollywood or the South have been scheduled for release on the same date, ensuring that "Pushpa 2" will enjoy a massive opening weekend at the box office. Along with the release date announcement, the makers issued a special note thanking fans for their understanding and patience during the delay.

Directed by the visionary filmmaker Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" features Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil and popular actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles alongside Allu Arjun. The project is being jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.





The announcement has rekindled excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the Pushpa saga. The first installment, "Pushpa: The Rise," was a major success, and expectations for the sequel are sky-high.



The new poster, which showcases Allu Arjun in a fierce avatar, has already started creating buzz on social media, with fans and industry insiders alike praising its striking visuals and the promise of another epic cinematic experience.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" promises to deliver high-octane action, gripping storytelling, and powerful performances, cementing its place as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. With the new release date now set, the countdown to December 6, 2024, begins, as fans gear up for what promises to be a monumental film event.