Pushpa 2- The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli Look Leaks Online, Raising The Excitement for the Sequel!

Attention Pushpa fans! A leaked photo and video of Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Pushpa: The Rule have sent social media into a frenzy. The internet is buzzing with excitement over this first glimpse of Srivalli's return.

The leaked video showcases Rashmika looking radiant in a stunning red and gold saree. Adorned with traditional jewellery and flowers in her hair, she is the epitome of elegance. Fans were particularly thrilled to see her sporting sindoor, hinting at Srivalli's married status in the upcoming film. The heartwarming video even shows Rashmika graciously greeting fans who gathered on set, further amplifying their anticipation.



This leak comes on the heels of Rashmika's recent Instagram Story. The photo featured the beautiful Yaganti temple, which many believe might be a filming location for Pushpa 2. In February, she also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of director Sukumar working on the movie, further fueling the excitement surrounding the sequel.

The wait for Pushpa: The Rule seems to be getting shorter with the recently announced release date of August 15th, 2024. This news, coming from Allu Arjun himself, has sent fans into overdrive. The massive success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 set a high bar, and the leaked image is sure to keep fans guessing and eagerly waiting to see Srivalli back in action! Will she continue to be the strong and captivating character viewers fell in love with? Get ready to find out this summer!