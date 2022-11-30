Pushpa: Allu Arjun, Rashmika And Sukumar Created A Noise With The 'Thaggede Le' Pose In Russia

It is all known that Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise movie turned into a blockbuster and is one of the biggest hit of the Telugu film industry in 2021. Now, this movie is releasing in Russia and thus the makers also unveiled the trailer in the Russian language recently. Off late, the whole team of this movie flew to Russia along with the director Sukumar and promoted the movie. In the press meet, they all posed to the cams with the statement 'Thaggede Le' pose and showed off their magic!

Allu Arjun and the makers too shared the pics straight from Russia and treated the netizens… Take a look!

PUSHPA 🇮🇳 IN RUSSIA 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/otf4opQ6ZJ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 30, 2022

Allu Arjun shared the pic on his Twitter page and looked awesome along with the whole team.

Team #PushpaTheRise addressing the Russian media at a press conference ahead of the Russian language Special premieres on Dec 1st at Moscow & Dec 3rd at St. Petersburg 💥#PushpaInRussia 🔥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @4SeasonsCreati1 pic.twitter.com/Aw1KNvjz9W — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 30, 2022

Along with sharing the pics, the makers also wrote, "Team #PushpaTheRise addressing the Russian media at a press conference ahead of the Russian language Special premieres on Dec 1st at Moscow & Dec 3rd at St. Petersburg #PushpaInRussia Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika".

Team #PushpaTheRise Landed in Russia 💥💥 Meet the team at the Russian language Special premieres on Dec 1st at Moscow & Dec 3rd at St. Petersburg 💥💥#PushpaInRussia from Dec 8th 🔥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @4SeasonsCreati1 pic.twitter.com/xwzIZHpoCR — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 30, 2022

Allu Arjun, Rashmika and the whole team receiving a warm welcome in Russia. "Team #PushpaTheRise Landed in Russia. Meet the team at the Russian language Special premieres on Dec 1st at Moscow & Dec 3rd at St. Petersburg #PushpaInRussia from Dec 8th".

The Pushpa team reached Russia today and they will attend the special premier on December 1st in Moscow and 3rd on St. Petersburg. As part of the Indian Films Festival, Pushpa: The Rise will be screened in total 24 Russian cities along with S Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War.

Speaking about the movie, Pushpa is being made in two parts and the first part 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on 17th December, 2021. It had Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Allu Arjun essayed the role of a red gold smuggler Pushpa Raj. The first part showcased his journey of success as how he grew from being daily labour to the biggest smuggler in his area! Rashmika is seen as Srivalli and essayed a complete de-glamour role.

The plot deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Anasuya was seen as Dakshayani, Sunil essayed the role of Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers banners.