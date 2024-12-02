‘Pushpa’ fever at peaks: ‘peelings’ song sparks excitement ahead of release

The countdown for Pushpa 2: The Rule is on, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch with the release of another song from the film. At a promotional event in Kochi, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt surprise for his Kerala fans, revealing that the song's opening lines are in Malayalam—a tribute to the region’s loyal audience.

Penned by Chandrabose, the lyrics delve into the emotional rollercoaster of love, narrating its ups and downs in a captivating manner. Fans are abuzz, predicting that the song's "peelings" could surpass the iconic Soseki moment from the first installment.

Unlike typical lyric videos, this release features a full-fledged two-minute video showcasing Allu Arjun’s dynamic chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna. A standout moment is a dance sequence choreographed by Shekhar Master, where Allu lifts Rashmika gracefully. The choreography’s fluidity and uniqueness have resonated with fans, even as the song grows on listeners like a “slow poison.”

With most of the album already unveiled, fans eagerly await the theatrical surprises, wondering if the new songs will match the energy of Pushpa 1: The Rise. The answer will unfold in theaters as Pushpa 2 debuts with second-show screenings on December 4.

Amid sky-high advance bookings, Pushpa Raj is set to dominate screens, bringing the year to a spectacular close. After Devara, this promises to be another cinematic high, cementing Allu Arjun’s reign as a crowd-puller.