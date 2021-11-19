'Radhe Shyam' to quit from Pongal race?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer pan-India film, "Radhe Shyam" is all set to release on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Sankranti. The latest buzz is that the makers are said to be thinking of postponing the release from the Pongal race. It is known that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus "RRR" is scheduled to be released on January 7, 2022 in theatres.

As per the info, the Baahubali director has informed the other filmmakers to reschedule their release dates and make a way for the periodic drama to have a smooth run at the box office. As Prabhas shares a good bonding with Rajamouli, the actor has agreed to shift the release date.

However, "Bheemla Nayak" starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati will be in the battle of Sankranti. Recently, the makers of the film reconfirmed the release date of the film.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum's Telugu remake is releasing on January 12, 2022. So, "RRR" and "Bheemla Nayak" will come on time. Produced by UV Creations in association with T Series and Gopikrishna Movies, "Radhe Shyam" has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.