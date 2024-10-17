Radhika Apte Reveals Baby Bump at BFI London Film Festival 2024

Radhika Apte made headlines as she revealed her baby bump for the first time at the ongoing BFI London Film Festival 2024. The actress made a subtle announcement about her pregnancy during her latest public appearance. On October 17, she shared stunning pictures from the UK premiere of her upcoming film, Sister Midnight. Dressed in an off-shoulder black bodycon dress, Radhika looked radiant and confident.

As soon as she posted the photos, fans flooded social media with their excitement. American actor and writer Sarah Megan Thomas expressed her joy, commenting, “Omg Radhika congrats! You look stunning (sic).” Producer Guneet Monga also congratulated Radhika, joining in the celebrations.

Since her marriage to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor in 2012, Radhika has kept her personal life largely private. Their wedding took place in a discreet ceremony in Northern England. Like many celebrities, the couple opted not to make their pregnancy announcement on social media.

Radhika Apte has long been known for her ability to maintain privacy, keeping her personal matters out of the spotlight.

On the professional front, she is eagerly awaiting the release of two English films, ‘Sister Midnight’ and ‘Last Days.’ As she embarks on this new journey into motherhood, fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects and the exciting times ahead.