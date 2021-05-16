Raghav Juyal on Uttarakhand crisis: We need every form of support in the most efficient manner

Actor Raghav Juyal who recently shared a video about the worsened Covid situation in Uttarakhand and the administration was getting distress calls from remote villages of Uttarakhand regarding medical needs in a pandemic. As the administration already had their hands full, Raghav and his team who were eager to help in this crisis situation, stepped in.

From past two days, Raghav and his team and the State bodies have started working together and managed to get donors who generously provided funds to address critical medical needs. They connected with state officials who helped them to put a plan in place so that help can reach villages.

The next step was to strengthen the primary health centres in far flung areas that do not have clinics or doctors. Typically, in the mountains, affected people go to primary health centres for medical help, since the nearest town may be hours away by road, they thought of strengthening health centres, one by one so that lives can be saved in villages because not everyone can come down to a town for medical aid and sometimes the time taken to travel from hills to hospitals can be a matter of life and death in this pandemic situation.

They are working slowly to help as many PHC's as they can. They also aim to empower and equip some NGO's or volunteers with as much required aid as possible, Aim is clear to extend help in remote areas in the first phase.

Now Raghav Juyal, his friends and a team of more than 100 volunteers connected administration and their staff, army personnel & doctors to handle the second wave of Covid-19 across the country. Procurement of Oxygen cylinders, beds and medicines is the next step in their plan. They are arranging these supplies to the best of their abilities to fight this Covid.

Raghav Juyal, responding to the crisis in Uttarakhand, he quoted, "We need more support, we need more aid, we need every form of support in the most efficient manner."