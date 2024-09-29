'Rahasyam Idam Jagath' Teaser Launched in Dallas, USA: A Historic First for Telugu Cinema

The teaser of Rahasyam Idam Jagath, a Telugu sci-fi and mythological thriller, was launched in Dallas, USA, marking the first-ever Telugu film teaser release event in the United States. The event took place at the University of Texas at Dallas, SSA Auditorium, and drew a full house of university students, film enthusiasts, and representatives from Telugu associations like TANA and NATA.

The film, starring Rakesh Galebhe, Sravanthi Prattipati, Manasa Veena, and Bhargav Gopinatham, has already generated significant anticipation with its unique blend of science fiction and Indian mythology. Directed by Komal R Bharadwaj and produced by Padma Ravinuthula and Hiranya Ravinuthula under the banner of Singlecell Universe Production, the film promises a visual spectacle, slated for release on November 8.

Attendees at the teaser launch event applauded the film's gripping visuals and immersive sound, which perfectly complemented the mythological and sci-fi elements the movie is set to explore. Director Komal R Bharadwaj expressed his excitement, saying, "This film is a unique blend of science fiction and mythology, and we are confident it will offer audiences a new and captivating experience in theaters."

The teaser, which portrays a thrilling adventure inspired by mythological aspects and historical discoveries in Oregon, USA, has already set high expectations for its release. The filmmakers ensured that the event highlighted the film's theatrical experience, with stunning visuals and a soundscape designed for maximum impact in cinema halls.

With its captivating storyline and groundbreaking teaser launch in the US, Rahasyam Idam Jagath is shaping up to be a highly anticipated release in Telugu cinema.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 8, offering audiences an exciting mix of fantasy, science fiction, and mythological elements.