Rahul Vijay, Megha Akash's new film hits the sets

Young actors Rahul Vijay and Megha Akash, and Natakireeti Rajendra Prasad are collaborating for a new film and the same was formally lanuched. Megha's mother Bindu Akash is presenteing the film and it is produced by Kota Film Factory and Trippy Pics Sutdios. A Sushanth Reddy and Abhishek Kota are the producers. Abhimanyu Buddhi is directing the film. Speaking on the occasion, Megha said "I am happy to work with Sushanth and Abhimanyu again after 'Dear Megha'. I am also happy that my mother is presenting the film."

Rahul says that this rom-com has a very good concept. We are very passionate about the film and we need your blessings."

Actor Arjun Kalyan said "This is a new-age romantic entertainer. The film has talented pair Rahul and Megha and it also features veteran actor Rajendra Prasad. We will complete the filming in 25 days."

Director Abhimanyu said "This film is set in Goa backdrop. It has several seasoned actors in the lead roles."