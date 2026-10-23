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Raj Dasireddy at New York fashion week 2026, representing the dream, passion, spirit of India.

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Raj Dasireddy has made a high-profile appearance at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2026, capturing significant attention on the global fashion stage.

Raj Dasireddy has made a high-profile appearance at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2026
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Raj Dasireddy has made a high-profile appearance at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2026

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In 2025 he made to oscars, he gained significant attention in media and fan circles for being invited to attend the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025) celebrations in Hollywood.

Raj Dasireddy has made a high-profile appearance at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2026, capturing significant attention on the global fashion stage. Hailing from Telugu roots in India, his journey to NYFW has been celebrated heavily across social media platforms

More details of his latest multi-lingual movie will be announced soon, Which is in the shooting process!!


P Ravi Teja
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P Ravi Teja

P Ravi Teja

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Raj DasireddyNew York Fashion Week 2026Telugu CinemaOscars 2025Indian Fashion
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