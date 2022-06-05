Rajamouli planning a massive face-off again?

Director SS Rajamouli is still in enjoying mood of "RRR" which stood as a block-buster at box-office. Now, he is almost set to shift his entire focus toward Superstar Mahesh Babu's film. The director has already begun preparing for the same. He is finalising the script currently, after which the pre-production will begin.

The casting of the film also needs to take place, and the latest reports suggest that Rajamouli is searching for the perfect antagonist for the role. It is being said that Rajamouli is planning to turn a leading man into a villain for the film, much like what he did with Rana Daggubati in the Baahubali series.

Rajamouli reportedly eyeing someone like Suriya, Karthi, and others. While there's no confirmation on whether or not this is true, if it does turn out to be true, then it would be massive. Not only would the film's market would be immense, but fans would also get to see a wonderful face off on the big screen.