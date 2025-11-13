Rajamouli Warns Fans: Globe Trotter Event Entry Only With Physical Passes, Strict Security in Hyderabad

Director S S Rajamouli said the Globe Trotter event at Ramoji Film City is not open to the public.

Only people with physical passes can come.

He posted a video asking fans to co-operate.

He said the police have strict rules for everyone’s safety.

No Fake Passes

Rajamouli said some videos online claimed the event is open.

Some videos also said passes were being sold online.

He said these are false.

Only people with real physical passes can enter.

QR Code Instructions

All passes have a QR code.

When you scan it, you get videos showing which route to take.

He said watching these videos will help.

There are signboards on the roads to guide fans.

Age Restrictions

Police have not allowed people below 18 years and senior citizens to attend.

Rajamouli asked them to stay home and watch the live event.

Strict Security

Police are being very strict because of recent incidents.

Rajamouli said this is for the safety of everyone.

He asked fans to co-operate so the event can happen smoothly.

Huge Crowd Expected

The event may have over 50,000 fans.

It is being called a once-in-a-generation event.

Massive Stage

Industry sources say the stage will be the biggest ever.

The screen will be 100 feet tall and 130 feet wide.