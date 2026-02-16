Colourful performances mark Oxford Grammar School’s Annual Day

Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar High School celebrated its Foundational Stage Annual Day under the vibrant theme “Kilkaari,” symbolising the laughter and joyful spirit of childhood. Designed around festivals celebrated across the months of the year, the event beautifully blended culture and creativity, with young students presenting colourful performances reflecting India’s rich traditions.

The programme was graced by chief guest Vivek Venkataswamy, Minister for Labour, Employment, Training, Factories, Mines and Geology. He highlighted the importance of discipline and education in shaping responsible individuals and appreciated the institution’s 45-year journey in education.

Guests of honour AVS Sireesha and Kausar Sayeed applauded the theme and confident performances. Director Prarthana Manikonda was lauded for her visionary leadership. Dean Ramanjula, Principal Rekha Rao (CBSE) and Principal Fatima Kazim (Foundational) were present.

The celebration concluded on a joyful note, leaving lasting memories for parents and students alike.