Rajendra Prasad unveils first look of emotional village drama ‘Rolugunta Suri’

Veteran actor ‘Natakiriti’ Rajendra Prasad unveiled the first look poster of the realistic emotional village drama Rolugunta Suri in a grand event. Directed by Anil Kumar Palla and produced by Soumya Chandini Palla under Tapaswi Art Creations, the film features Nagarjuna Palla, Aadhya Reddy, and Bhavana Neelipi in lead roles.

Speaking at the launch, Rajendra Prasad praised the film’s emotional depth, saying, “Films like this may arrive quietly but create a huge impact. Director Anil Kumar Palla is presenting a sensitive and touching story. The first look is very impressive, and I’m confident the film will be just as beautiful.”

Director Anil Kumar Palla expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are thankful to Rajendra Prasad garu for unveiling our first look. His kind words have motivated our entire team to work even harder to deliver a memorable film.”

Producer Soumya Chandini Palla described Rolugunta Suri as “a realistic village drama filled with raw emotions and life truths,” adding that the story will connect deeply with audiences.

The makers shared that the film authentically captures rural life and human relationships, reflecting the essence of Telugu culture. With its emotional storytelling and grounded realism, Rolugunta Suri promises to leave a lasting impression on the audience.