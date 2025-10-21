Live
- Why Twicsy Reigns as the Best Site for Instagram Followers
- Kerala HC to register new case to safeguard secrecy in Sabarimala gold theft probe
- Navy's biannual Commanders Conference to be held on Oct 22
- Rajasthan: Mysterious explosion at factory near India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer
- Diwali 2025 Goes Digital: Create Stunning AI Festive Portraits
- Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’
- Post-Diwali smog chokes NCR: Jind, Dharuhera, Bahadurgarh among India’s most polluted cities; Delhi in ‘very poor’ category
- First e-bus manufacturing plant in Rajasthan's Ghiloth, Kotputli-Behror soon
- CM Stalin’s Tenkasi visit postponed due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu
- BJP to challenge K'taka govt’s move to withdraw cases against cow smugglers
Rajendra Prasad unveils first look of emotional village drama ‘Rolugunta Suri’
Veteran actor ‘Natakiriti’ Rajendra Prasad unveiled the first look poster of the realistic emotional village drama Rolugunta Suri in a grand event....
Veteran actor ‘Natakiriti’ Rajendra Prasad unveiled the first look poster of the realistic emotional village drama Rolugunta Suri in a grand event. Directed by Anil Kumar Palla and produced by Soumya Chandini Palla under Tapaswi Art Creations, the film features Nagarjuna Palla, Aadhya Reddy, and Bhavana Neelipi in lead roles.
Speaking at the launch, Rajendra Prasad praised the film’s emotional depth, saying, “Films like this may arrive quietly but create a huge impact. Director Anil Kumar Palla is presenting a sensitive and touching story. The first look is very impressive, and I’m confident the film will be just as beautiful.”
Director Anil Kumar Palla expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are thankful to Rajendra Prasad garu for unveiling our first look. His kind words have motivated our entire team to work even harder to deliver a memorable film.”
Producer Soumya Chandini Palla described Rolugunta Suri as “a realistic village drama filled with raw emotions and life truths,” adding that the story will connect deeply with audiences.
The makers shared that the film authentically captures rural life and human relationships, reflecting the essence of Telugu culture. With its emotional storytelling and grounded realism, Rolugunta Suri promises to leave a lasting impression on the audience.