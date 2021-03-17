Rajinikanth delays Annatthe shoot!

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent some health issues in the recent past. Because of the same, he delayed the shoot of Rajinikanth's Annatthe. The film unit is yet to resume the film's shoot. Meanwhile, the interesting reports reveal us that Rajinikanth has finally decided to resume the film's shoot.

Initially, the film's shoot was pushed to March but the latest buzz states that the shoot is going to kick-off next month.

The film unit was planning to release the movie during Diwali this year. Since there is a lot of time for the shoot to begin, the makers decided to push the shoot to April. Rajinikanth wants to resume the shoot in Chennai, unlike in Ramoji Film City. The makers are currently making the arrangements for the same.

Shiva is the director of the movie. The film features Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Sun Pictures are producing the film.