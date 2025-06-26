Rajinikanth Roars in ‘Chikitu’ – Coolie’s First Single is Here

Superstar Rajinikanth’s first single from Coolie, titled ‘Chikitu’, dropped with a bang on June 25. The peppy track instantly went viral, setting social media abuzz.

Packed with flair, the video is a total Thalaivar tribute fest. T Rajendar and Anirudh Ravichander steal the show by channeling Rajini’s legendary dance swagger. Their high-energy antics are both cheeky and nostalgic.