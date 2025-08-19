Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surpasses ₹200 Crore in 5 Days, Faces First Drop on Monday

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, has contended past Coolie Rs 200 crore at the box office in only five days. The popular mass-entertainment was released to a roaring response on the 14th of August, saw its first major drop on Monday, but produced impressive figures.

Opened well and anticipated to sustain its run

Coolie box office collection journey continues with a hefty debut of Rs 65 crore, thanks to Rajinikanth's star-power as well as Independence Day fervour. The film's earnings topped out during the holiday weekend with the film netting Rs 54.75 crore in net. But, the following weekend were slower and the film netting the sum of Rs 39.5 crore and 35.25 crore. 35.25 crore, respectively.

Days 5 and 6 - Tuesday end

In it's first Monday, "Coolie" made around 12 crore in all the languages (early estimations). Despite the drop, high audience participation during the night-time Rajinikanth Coolie movie shows, particularly those in Tamil Nadu helped the film boost its total Coolie Monday collection dip to an estimated 206.50 crore.

Regional breakdown

The film's dominance spreads across all markets and genres, including the Tamil version being the most popular, with an estimated price of around 128.05 crore followed by the Telugu dub version that earned the sum of 45.1 crore in addition to the Hindi version bringing in an additional Rs 19.75 crore.

Rajinikanth's box office streak

With this release, Rajinikanth has secured his fourth straight film to cross the ₹ 100 Coolie movie earnings. The movie also joins the ₹ 200 crore club, alongside Vettaiyan, which crossed ₹ 250 crore in 2024.His loftiest- grossing titles, Jailer and 2.0, still lead the maps with collections exceeding ₹ 600 crore each.







