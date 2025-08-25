  • Menu
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to Release on This OTT Platfrom; Check Details

Coolie starring Rajinikanth is a huge box office success in 2025 with over ₹468 crore worldwide collections. Streaming soon on Amazon Prime.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’, directed by young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released worldwide on August 14, 2025. On the same day, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ‘War 2’ also hit theaters. However, ‘Coolie’ stood strong at the box office and created a tsunami of collections.

Despite mixed reviews, ‘Coolie’ became the highest-grossing Tamil film, collecting ₹250 crore in India and ₹468 crore worldwide within two weeks. It broke records by surpassing Bollywood hits like “Tiger 3” (₹464 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” (₹454 crore)..

While ‘War 2’ managed to join the ₹300 crore club, ‘Coolie’ maintained steady collections. It is expected to soon cross ₹500 crore worldwide.

The movie is now gearing up for an OTT release.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights of ‘Coolie’ and is expected to stream on the platform between September 25 and October 9, 2025. However, tehre is no official confirmation on the same.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Sathyaraj, among others.

