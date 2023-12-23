Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ opts out from Sankranthi race

Iconic actor Rajinikanth is set to play a special role in "Lal Salaam," a film that intriguingly combines the realms of cricket and communism. Adding to the intrigue, the directorial reins are in the capable hands of Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The movie is slated for release during the Sankranti festival in 2024.





However, recent speculations cast doubt on the film's timely release during the festival. With Dhanush's "Captain Miller" and Siva Karthikeyan's "Ayalaan" already scheduled for Sankranti, the potential release of "Lal Salaam" could lead to a shortage of theaters in Tamilnadu. Additionally, the competition for screens in Telugu states, where numerous films are lined up for release, poses another challenge for the movie's exhibition.



Despite these concerns, the “Lal Salaam” team has not officially confirmed any postponement. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with cricket legend Kapil Dev, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, and Nirosha playing pivotal characters. Lyca Productions, under the helm of Subaskaran, is producing the movie, and the musical genius AR Rahman is crafting the film's score.