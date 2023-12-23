Live
- Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas
- Discovery Oaks school in Hyderabad celebrates first annual day in a grandeur
- Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Telangana
- Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of India’s Tests against South Africa due to finger injury; Abhimanyu Easwaran named replacement
- Hubble Telescope images galaxy with ‘forbidden’ light
- Virender Singh Yadav to return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI prez
- 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines
- Hijab is our right, let's live like brothers & sisters: K'taka student Muskan
- Sangram Singh’s ‘Udaan Zindagi Ki’ is how a guy hustles to realise his dream of sports
- 6.0 magnitude quake jolts Tonga Islands
Just In
Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ opts out from Sankranthi race
Iconic actor Rajinikanth is set to play a special role in "Lal Salaam," a film that intriguingly combines the realms of cricket and communism
Iconic actor Rajinikanth is set to play a special role in "Lal Salaam," a film that intriguingly combines the realms of cricket and communism. Adding to the intrigue, the directorial reins are in the capable hands of Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The movie is slated for release during the Sankranti festival in 2024.
However, recent speculations cast doubt on the film's timely release during the festival. With Dhanush's "Captain Miller" and Siva Karthikeyan's "Ayalaan" already scheduled for Sankranti, the potential release of "Lal Salaam" could lead to a shortage of theaters in Tamilnadu. Additionally, the competition for screens in Telugu states, where numerous films are lined up for release, poses another challenge for the movie's exhibition.
Despite these concerns, the “Lal Salaam” team has not officially confirmed any postponement. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with cricket legend Kapil Dev, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, and Nirosha playing pivotal characters. Lyca Productions, under the helm of Subaskaran, is producing the movie, and the musical genius AR Rahman is crafting the film's score.