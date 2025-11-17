‘Raju Weds Rambai’ promises emotional impact

Producers Venu Udugula and Rahul Mopidevi say that movies like ‘Baby’, ‘7G Brundavan Colony’, ‘Sairat’, and ‘Premisthe’ will make ‘Raju Weds Rambai’ a memorable experience for audiences.

‘Raju Weds Rambai’, starring Akhil and Tejaswi, is being presented by ETV Win Originals. It is produced by Venu Udugula and Rahul Mopidevi under Dolamukhi Subaltern Films and Monsoon Tales, and presented by Dr. Nageswara Rao Poojari. The film is directed by Saailu Kaampati and will have its grand theatrical release on November 21 under Vamsi Nandipati Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works.

Producer Venu Udugula said: The script for ‘Raju Weds Rambai’ is based on a real incident that occurred between Khammam and Warangal. Director Sailu, who earlier worked with me, narrated the story one day, and it moved me deeply. While we have heard of honour killings, this particular atrocity had never occurred in any love story before, making it unique. Though based on a real incident, the script was developed with mainstream appeal. The film is entertaining, and I felt only by producing it could justice be done.

In the trailer, we show the hero intervening in a situation involving the heroine. Even though the story is real, drama is essential for cinematic experience. The film does not have a tragic ending—audiences will walk out with a positive feeling. We hope that after watching ‘Raju Weds Rambai’, some parents may think positively about their daughters’ love lives. While Akhil was finalized quickly, we searched extensively for the heroine. Since the story is rooted locally, we wanted a Telugu actress to encourage local talent.

Producer Rahul Mopidevi said: A real-life love story incident that took place 15 years ago inspired the film. The couple still rests in the region, and everyone talks about them. Our director Sailu, being from the same area, used the incident as a backdrop and added dramatic elements to craft ‘Raju Weds Rambai’ into a cinematic narrative.

We shot the film in the very village where the incident occurred. There was no cell phone network, and we travelled 35 km daily from the nearest hotel. Some villagers acted in small roles after being trained in workshops. The director was meticulous about every detail. Akhil, playing Raju—a Warangal boy—handled the Telangana accent effortlessly. Tejaswi, from Andhra Pradesh, delivered her lines perfectly in the dialect. Both portrayed Raju and Rambai brilliantly.

We shot during the rainy season and faced floods and difficulties. Once, a bridge collapsed, forcing our 80-member crew to stay overnight in the village. My experience in television production made managing the film easier. The movie is now ready for release across both Telugu states.