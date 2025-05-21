‘Rakshak’: Manchu Manoj’s Thriller Unveiled

Live
On the occasion of Rocking Star Manchu Manoj’s birthday, his new film as the hero was officially announced. The powerful title of this ...
On the occasion of Rocking Star Manchu Manoj’s birthday, his new film as the hero was officially announced. The powerful title of this gripping investigation thriller, 'Rakshak', has been finalized. The film is being directed by debutant Naveen Kolli under the banner of Srinidhi Creations.
The title poster is both innovative and intense. Manchu Manoj is seen in a powerful look, creating a lot of buzz around the film. The tagline, “The hidden truth is never hidden forever,” hints at the mystery within the story.
Manchu Manoj, who is actively pursuing his second innings, is currently playing powerful characters in the movies 'Bhairavam' and 'Mirai'. Now, he is preparing to entertain audiences again as the hero in 'Rakshak', where he will be seen in the role of an intense police officer.
This thrilling crime drama promises to offer an edge-of-the-seat experience. The makers will soon reveal more details about the film.