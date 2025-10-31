Rakul exudes easy-breezy vibe

Rakul Preet Singh is setting the internet ablaze with her latest song “Jhoom Sharaabi” from De De Pyaar De 2. The peppy track has taken social media by storm — and it’s not just the catchy beats that have fans hooked. Rakul’s dazzling pink glittery saree look, her graceful dance moves, and effortless charm have made her the center of all attention.

From Instagram reels to Twitter fan edits, the internet is flooded with clips celebrating Rakul’s stunning screen presence. While Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ajay Devgn bring their trademark energy to the remix, fans agree that it’s Rakul who truly steals the spotlight this time.

Adding to the buzz, the actress recently shared a set of candid pictures that exude an easy-breezy vibe. Dressed in a lace bralette, ripped denim shorts, and a striped cardigan, Rakul looks relaxed, radiant, and refreshingly natural. Her soft smile and warm aura have fans calling it one of her most relatable looks yet.

After a relatively quiet phase in her career, Jhoom Sharaabi has put Rakul back in the limelight. With De De Pyaar De 2 gearing up for its grand release on November 14, all eyes are now on Rakul to see if her magnetic presence can turn the film into her next big hit.