Rakul Preet greets fans on World Sushi Day; shares photo of her waiting to dig in

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday extended greetings to her fans on International Sushi Day by sharing an unseen picture.



Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers, posted a picture of herself wearing a green outfit and sitting at a restaurant.

In the image, she is holding chopsticks and smiling cutely for the camera.

The actress, who was last seen in the Hindi film 'Chhatriwali', captioned the post: "Me waiting for my sushi be like!! #HappyWorldSushiDay to all sushi lovers!!"

International Sushi Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the truth and fiction surrounding sushi.

On the personal front, Rakul is married to actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. The duo tied the knot on February 21 in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

She also starred in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual horror thriller film 'Boo', written and directed by AL Vijay. The film also features Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Manjima Mohan, Megha Akash, and Reba Monica John in pivotal roles.

Rakul has previously appeared in movies like 'Thank God', 'Doctor G', 'Cuttputlli', 'Runway 34', 'De De Pyaar De', and 'Sardar Ka Grandson', among many others.