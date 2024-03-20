Live
- Can cash-strapped Pakistan carry a sustainable counter-terrorism Afghan policy?
- NEET aspirant wanted to go abroad with friends, wasn’t kidnapped: Kota police
- BJP & Shiv Sena to work together for Maha CM's son Shrikant Shinde's third consecutive victory in Kalyan seat
- Suvendu Adhikari complaints to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA of MCC violation
- Uncertainty over voting by refugees sheltered in Mizoram after violence in Manipur
- Oil and gas shares gain as crude oil surges to 5 month high
- BJP misusing govt machinery for LS poll campaign: Goa Congress
- Independence of EC not attributable to presence of CJI in selection committee, Centre tells SC
- Bhushan Gagrani takes charge as BMC Commissioner
- Flanked by CM & Dy CM, BJP's Rajesh Mishra files nomination from MP's Sidhi
Just In
Rakul Preet shares her look in one-piece dress with intricate patterns
Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently tied the knot with producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, is amping up the glam quotient albeit with a bit of drama.
Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently tied the knot with producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, is amping up the glam quotient albeit with a bit of drama.
On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures of her latest look in her cream-coloured outfit.
In the picture, she can be seen donning a one-piece dress with intricate patterns. She tied her hair neatly in a bun, wore shimmery stilettos.
She wrote in the caption, “Drama only when we shoot”.
The actress tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. It was a two-in-one wedding with two ceremonies -- first, the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition, and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony -- reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.
The intimate wedding was attended, among others, by her family and close friends, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen in S. Shankar's much-anticipated 'Indian 2' with Kamal Haasan.