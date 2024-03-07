Rakul Preet Singh gives a glam-shot post-wedding

Rakul Preet Singh, the newlywed diva, is leaving a trail of awe on social media with her latest sensational post. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, graced a recent party with a stunning ensemble, setting temperatures soaring.

In the captivating snapshot shared by Rakul, she donned a chic combination that effortlessly combined style and glamour. Wearing a crisp white shirt paired with sleek black shorts and a glossy black jacket, Rakul exuded sophistication. The look was further elevated with a mini black Gucci bag and matching heels, creating a head-turning ensemble.





Designed by the renowned fashion duo Falguni Shane Peacock, Rakul's outfit showcased her inherent style and undeniable charisma. Fans are mesmerized by her post-wedding glow and can't help but admire her bold and beautiful appearance.



As Rakul Preet Singh continues to dazzle both on and off-screen, her latest party snapshot has become the talk of the town, resonating with fashion enthusiasts and fans alike. Stay tuned for more glimpses into Rakul's fashion escapades as she effortlessly embraces post-wedding bliss with grace and panache.